coronavirus

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – With COVID-19 cases at a low point, the rate of new vaccinations has also fallen off over the past month, Pennsylvania Department of Health data show.

The percentage of Cambria County residents with at least one round of vaccinations is now 63.7% – up just a fraction of a percent in recent weeks.

The total includes 1,404 children ages 5 to 11.

Among all eligible residents, 23.7% of the county had received a booster as of Friday, the state reported.

Approximately 55.8% of Somerset County's population has received at least one dose of a vaccine. The percentage who are fully covered is just over 49%, while 20.2% have received a booster.

Blair County is at 59.3% and 51.8% for partial and full vaccinations, while Bedford is at 43.1 and 38.4%, respectively.

Both counties have lower booster rates, with Blair reporting 17.8% and Bedford reporting 16.7%.

That's the equivalent of approximately 1 in 6 residents.

County cases

Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties each added two additional COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

Cambria now has 34,539 cases.

Blair County added four cases, while Indiana County added one.

Centre added seven cases and Westmoreland County added nine.

Clearfield County's total went unchanged.

No counties reported new deaths, according to state Department of Health figures.

The state added 863 cases over the weekend and 3 deaths.

David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.

Covid-19 By the Numbers

Location New cases New deaths Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Population
Cambria 1 0 34539 26529 722 130192
Somerset 2 0 18692 25450 402 73447
Bedford 2 0 10966 22899 275 47888
Blair 4 0 28617 23489 607 121829
Indiana 1 0 17389 20683 352 84073
Clearfield 0 0 19260 24301 342 79255
Centre 7 0 35105 21618 346 162385
Westmoreland 9 0 79612 22818 1365 348899
Region 26 0 244180 23300 4411 1047968
Pennsylvania 863 3 2783690 21744 44316 12801937

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you