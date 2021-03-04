The local area’s first mass vaccination clinics will be held later this month at The Johnstown Galleria in Richland Township.
Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and the Cambria County Department of Emergency Services are working together to hold clinics on March 22 and 29 in the former Glow Golf location near the lower-level Boscov’s entrance, both organizations announced Thursday.
Conemaugh medical staff will provide vaccine to more than 900 people at each of the clinics, with dozens of volunteers and support staff assisting with traffic control, security, registration and other services for clinics.
“There are going to be a number of different agencies, both public and private, that are coming together for this event,” said Art Martynuska, emergency services deputy director.
Registration is limited to individuals in the state’s Phase 1A population, which includes all those aged 65 and older, those aged 16 to 64 with certain health conditions and health care workers.
Registration will open on Monday through Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s dedicated COVID-19 vaccination hotline, 814-410-8400.
Scheduling will be limited to two registrations per caller.
Eligible Conemaugh Memorial patients enrolled in the health system’s MyChart online portal don’t need to register, but should monitor their account and email for notifications.
No walk-up appointments will be available.
Free parking is available, and CamTran is providing free transportation through its Reserve-A-Ride service.
Trips must be booked no later than 2 p.m. the business day before a scheduled vaccination by calling 1-800-252-3889.
Those who receive their first dose at one of the two March clinics will receive their second dose during similar clinics on April 12 or 19 at The Galleria.
To date, Conemaugh Memorial has administered at least one vaccine dose to more than 7,000 eligible members of the community.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health online vaccine dashboard on Thursday showed 10,520 people in Cambria County have received both doses of vaccine and are considered protected.
Another 10,402 have received the first dose and are partially protected.
In Somerset County, 5,198 are partially protected and 4,156 are fully protected.
In Bedford County, 1,973 are partially protected and 2,447 are fully protected.
In Blair County, 8,592 are partially protected and 7,892 are fully protected.
Cases declining
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 deaths continues to trend lower, as new-case reports have flattened.
Two Westmoreland County deaths represented the only new COVID-19 fatalities across the eight-county region in Thursday’s update by the health department.
They were among 50 new deaths statewide in Thursday’s report, along with 3,028 additional cases of COVID-19.
It brings Pennsylvania’s totals to 941,439 cases and 24,219 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck the state in March 2020.
Cambria County recorded 18 new cases on Thursday, bringing the county totals to 11,767 cases and 395 deaths.
Somerset County added four cases to reach 6,700 cases and 186 deaths.
Bedford County added three cases to reach 3,820 cases and 129 deaths.
Blair County added 14 cases to reach 10,660 cases and 302 deaths.
Indiana County added five cases to reach 5,109 cases and 160 deaths.
Clearfield County added 18 cases to reach 6,362 cases and 114 deaths.
Centre County added 50 cases to reach 13,050 cases and 211 deaths.
Westmoreland County added 56 cases and two deaths to reach 26,994 cases and 678 deaths.
