JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A group of organizations collaborating to educate the region about COVID-19 is planning a musical event May 21 to raise vaccination awareness.
The daylong event, Jammin' 4 Jabs, will be held at Peoples Natural Gas Park "to reward, encourage and get people talking" about getting vaccinated against COVID-19 – including booster shots.
The concert is sponsored by In This Together Cambria, the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown and The Tribune-Democrat.
The show will feature the Classic Vinyl Concert Series Band – presenting Stevie Wonder’s Grammy-winning album “Songs in the Key of Life” – and special guest Smooth Sound.
The no-charge event is open to anyone who shows a vaccination card or receives a free vaccination on-site, organizers said in a release to media.
Children who are under the age of 5 and not eligible to be vaccinated are still welcome to attend.
Highlands Health will be on hand to provide Pfizer vaccinations. First, second and booster vaccines will be available for eligible children and adults.
“From the beginning, we had hoped to have a special event based around vaccination, and Peoples Natural Gas Park is a great open-air venue for the purpose,” said Jill Henning of UPJ and In This Together Cambria.
According to the Department of Health, 56.7% of Cambria County residents are vaccinated.
"We have room for improvement, but we are still leading our area," Henning said. "We want to continue the positive momentum."
Henning noted that new variants are circulating, and that the best way to avoid serious illness – and to help prevent future variant surges – is to be fully vaccinated, including boosters.
A second booster shot is now recommended for certain populations:
• Anyone over the age of 50 who received an initial booster at least four months ago – particularly important for anyone over the age of 65, or people over 50 with health conditions that increase their risk for severe disease.
• People who are immunocompromised.
• Anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson shot and booster at least four months ago.
“We are hoping to attract people who are finally ready to get their first or second shot,” Henning said. “This is also a fantastic, convenient opportunity for eligible people to pick up their first or second booster shots.”
Gates open for the event at 1:30 p.m., with Smooth Sound performing at 2:15 p.m.
The Classic Vinyl Concert Series Band, which consists of 25 local musicians, will take the stage at 4:30 p.m. to perform Wonder's album in its entirety – re-creating a recent sold-out show at the State Theater in Johnstown.
“Songs in the Key of Life,” which has sold more than 11 million albums since its release, is best known for the hit "Sir Duke" – Stevie Wonder's tribute to the late Duke Ellington and "I Wish," which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Top 100 singles chart in late 1976.
Several health-focused nonprofits – including the 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health, Highmark Wholecare, The Center for Independent Living, and All of Us – will be exhibiting inside the Johnstown Area Heritage Association-owned Community Foundation Oilhouse.
Free COVID-19 home tests will be distributed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, organizers said.
Rayne’s Backyard BBQ will be onsite, and beer will be available for purchase.
