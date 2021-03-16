Even as the state inches forward with reopening businesses and schools, the COVID-19 pandemic’s downward trend has leveled out, the Department of Health update showed on Tuesday.
The state added 3,119 new cases on Tuesday, pushing the seven-day rolling average to 2,511 cases a day. That’s up from 2,472 average cases a day one week ago but down from 3,189 a month ago.
The health department Early Warning Monitoring System dashboard shows the portion of all COVID-19 tests that come back positive has also leveled out at 5.7% positivity for both of the past two weeks reported.
There were 65 new deaths statewide, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 970,717 cases and 24,652 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck in March 2020.
Cambria County added 23 COVID-19 cases and one death Tuesday, bringing its totals to 11,981 cases and 403 deaths.
Somerset County added 14 cases with no deaths to reach 6,811 cases and 186 deaths.
Bedford County added 11 cases with no deaths to reach 3,890 cases and 129 deaths.
Blair County added 15 cases and two deaths to reach 10,830 cases and 307 deaths.
Indiana County added 11 cases with no deaths to reach 5,201 cases and 160 deaths.
Clearfield County added 42 cases and one death to reach 6,681 cases and 122 deaths.
Centre County added 64 cases with no deaths to reach 13,485 cases and 214 deaths.
Westmoreland County added 105 cases and one death to reach 27,751 cases and 689 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.