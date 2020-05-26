Upper Yoder Volunteer Fire Company

Pete Long (left), deputy chief and EMS director, and Tye Porada, EMT, are members of Upper Yoder Volunteer Fire Company. Photos are part of the Johnstown Porch Project by Westmont photographer Lisa Bulas. See photo gallery at www.TribDem.com.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Pete Long (left), deputy chief and EMS director, and Tye Porada, EMT, are members of Upper Yoder Volunteer Fire Company. Photos are part of the Johnstown Porch Project by Westmont photographer Lisa Bulas. See photo gallery at www.TribDem.com.

Tags

Recommended for you