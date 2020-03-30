“On behalf of the board and leadership of UPMC, I want to express my sincerest appreciation to our dedicated UPMC staff who are focused on the life-changing work of caring for our patients, each other and our communities,” President and CEO Jeffrey A. Romoff said in a press release.
“This pay protection program is our commitment to our valued staff.”
Staff members may be moved to help with emerging and critically needed work, while others may be asked not to report to work, depending on UPMC’s needs related to the pandemic, the press release said.
The policy is effective through May 9.
