JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – With the school year underway, UPMC Children’s Hospital has seen an upswing in kids getting sick with COVID-19.
During a press briefing on research results on Wednesday, UPMC experts called on parents and the community to take steps to protect young people.
“We are in a particularly risky phase of the pandemic for children, many of whom are too young to be vaccinated,” Dr. John Williams, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at Children’s, said during the online press conference.
Children younger than age 12 are not eligible for COVID-19 vaccines and are more at-risk from the Delta variant that is dominated the country, he said.
“A key way to protect them is for those over 12 and their parents to become vaccinated,” Williams said.
In states with low vaccination rates, hospitalization rates are four times higher than states with high vaccination rates. Nationally, teens who are not vaccinated are 10 times more likely to be hospitalized than vaccinated teens, Williams said.
Children’s Hospital supports Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guidelines that call for universal masking inside schools for both vaccinated and unvaccinated students and staff, Williams said.
“With schools reopening, we need to ensure that we meet children’s education, development and social needs while keeping them as safe as possible,” he said.
'Delta is spreading'
Vaccination continues to be a vital tool against serious illness in adults, said Dr. Rachel Sackrowitz, chief medical officer for the system’s ICU Service Center.
“Delta is spreading among people we previously considered less vulnerable,” Sackrowitz said, noting that those in their 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s have been getting sick.
“This is concerning because these are people who have few other health issues,” she said. “The overwhelming majority have one thing in common: They are not vaccinated against COVID-19.”
While breakthrough infections have been seen in those fully vaccinated, the cases are less severe.
Hospitalization rates for unvaccinated patients are 29 times higher than for those who have gotten the shots, Sackrowitz said.
“When one does occur, that vaccinated person is fighting a bad cold at home instead of fighting for his or her life in the hospital,” she said.
The latest surge is taking its toll on hospital workers, who endured long hours and emotional stress during the pandemic’s winter onslaught.
“What makes this wave particularly heartbreaking is that it was largely preventable,” Sackrowitz said. “We have three highly effective, free, safe and widely available vaccines. They all dramatically reduce the severity of illness and the number of hospitalizations, ICU admissions and, most importantly, deaths.”
'Monoclonal antibodies'
Wednesday’s press conference also provided an update on the use of monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19 in its earliest stages.
UPMC is part of a study comparing two monoclonal antibodies: amlanivimab and casirivimab-imdevimab.
If administered soon after symptoms appear and the patient has had a positive COVID-19 test, the treatment has been shown to reduce the severity of illness, said Dr. Derek C. Angus, chairman of critical care medicine.
The preliminary findings show using either treatment reduced hospitalizations by 70%, Angus said.
“If we get COVID-19, monoclonal antibodies are currently our best bet to keep ourselves and our loved ones alive and out of the hospital,” Angus said. “The best monoclonal antibody has been the one that's available to you. The treatments that we have compared so far look very similar to each other. They are safe and equally effective.”
Both monoclonal antibodies in the UPMC study are also available through the Conemaugh Health System.
Hospitalizations rising
While vaccination rates continue to improve across Pennsylvania, hospitalizations related to COVID-19 are also on the rise, the Department of Health update showed on Wednesday.
Statewide, hospitalizations topped 2,000 this week, with 2,010 inpatients being treated for COVID-19, the updated showed. One week ago, there were 1,835 hospitalized.
Combining Wednesday’s updates from the state and Philadelphia health departments shows vaccine providers have administered 14,301,625 doses of vaccine and 6,778,002 people are fully vaccinated statewide, including 172,601 additional doses and 143,662 people fully vaccinated in the past week.
Somerset and Westmoreland counties each reported one additional death among 38 new COVID-19 fatalities statewide on Wednesday.
There were 4,391 new positives on Wednesday, bringing the state totals to 1,329,111 cases and 28,446 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Cambria County had 58 new cases, Somerset County had 50, Bedford County had 27, Blair County had 47, Indiana County had 44, Clearfield County had 19, Centre County had 16 and Westmoreland County had 163 new cases.
