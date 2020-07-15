University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown Athletic Director Pat Pecora said the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference's decision to suspend fall sports is all about the safety of student-athletes and coaches.
The winningest wrestling coach at any level in NCAA history also hopes the conference’s 2020 fall sports schedule eventually might be played during the spring in 2021.
“They made a decision to postpone. The word is postpone fall sports, not cancel,” Pecora said during a telephone interview on Wednesday, shortly after the PSAC made its official announcement.
“I think it’s important to note that. We still want to get a valuable experience to these fall sports athletes. Hopefully, we’ll be able to do it in the second term.”
The Board of Directors of the PSAC voted to suspend all mandated conference athletic events and championships through the fall semester in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The conference noted in a news release that it had already undertaken a full review of its ability to shift fall sports competition and championships to the spring semester and fully intends to do so if a return to competition can be safely executed then.
“The entire conference has worked hard these past few months to prepare for the return of sports to our campuses beginning this fall,” PSAC Commissioner Steve Murray said. "However, it has become apparent that the safe conduct of sports under the guidelines of social distancing is untenable for our members.
"We cannot place our student-athletes at greater risk than the general student body. Despite our planning and collective efforts, it has become clear that we are not able to do so.”
The PSAC stated that all fall and winter sports scheduled to begin before Jan. 1 are impacted by the decision. The conference said it will evaluate the necessary schedule changes and will communicate its plans for moving all competitions to the spring semester at a later date.
While the decision provided yet another figurative punch to the gut of college athletes in the PSAC, Pecora said it was not entirely unexpected – especially amid the recent reports of surges in coronavirus cases throughout the country.
Safety-first approach
“For four months the presidents and athletic administration of the PSAC has been dealing with the COVID-19 situation,” Pecora said. “Given the state of affairs right now regarding the COVID-19 situation, the presidents voted to take a stance on the side of safety – not only for student-athletes but also for the student body.”
Pitt-Johnstown has fall sports in men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country and women’s volleyball.
Winter sports such as men’s and women’s basketball and wrestling traditionally practice throughout the fall and begin playing their schedule late in the fall semester.
“It indirectly affects sports like men’s and women’s basketball and wrestling because we’ve always had athletic events and competition in the first term,” Pecora said. “There usually are four or five basketball games and wrestling matches in the first term.”
Indiana University of Pennsylvania traditionally has one of the top football programs in the PSAC as well as fall sports such as soccer, volleyball and cross country.
"This was not an easy decision to make. Athletics adds a great deal to university life and to the life of our community,” IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll said in a statement. “Our alumni and friends, including our home community, are incredibly supportive of our student-athletes and our athletic program.
“I will sincerely miss cheering on our Crimson Hawks this fall, and I am disappointed for our student-athletes who were hoping to be competing this fall. But, this is the right decision to make to keep our students, our coaches, and our prospective spectators safe and healthy.”
'Uncertain ... times'
IUP Athletic Director Todd Garzarelli said the health and well-being of the student-athletes is the most important issue.
“These are uncertain and challenging times, but as we move forward it is vital that we continue to take care of our student-athletes,” Garzarelli said. “We will commit to do our due diligence on all things related to the COVID-19 pandemic and provide for our student-athletes to ensure their long-term success.”
The PSAC isn’t alone in its approach to the fall schedule.
The Ivy League, Patriot League and Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference all recently announced cancellations or postponement of fall events.
The Big Ten Conference and PAC-12 each announced their athletic programs would compete in their respective conferences only for all fall sports.
"We are committed to giving our student-athletes the chance to compete during this academic year," said Geraldine Jones, president of California University of Pennsylvania and newly elected chair of the PSAC Board of Directors. "Many institutions and conferences are facing the same circumstances as we are, and if it is safe to return to competition, we will work with them and the NCAA to provide our teams with a championship experience during the spring semester.
"We know this is a huge disappointment for our student-athletes who work so very hard in their sport. This decision was not taken lightly and we feel saddened by having to do so.”
What's next?
The PSAC and its member institutions will develop guidelines for all teams to continue individual skill instruction as well as strength and conditioning activities under social distancing protocols by the end of the summer. The determination as to when winter and spring sports may begin workouts and practices will be considered at a later date.
“We have special task groups now broken up to find the best way to have preseason practices, going outside,” Pecora said. “We want some type of interaction between student-athletes and coaches. The task force is trying to find a universal way where, maybe at the beginning of the school year, 8 hours of preseason or conditioning practices for the week and then slowly increase that and see how things go.
“There is nothing definite. It’s something we definitely think is important. We would follow safety guidelines like being outside and keeping social distances.”
Pecora said practices and interaction are important not only to hone skills but also in terms of socialization.
“We’d still be able to communicate and work out,” Pecora said. “Mentally, they’ve been doing this their whole lives – the camaraderie and the guidance you give at that time of year, making sure everything is going right school-wise. The presidents definitely want some type of interaction between the coaches and their athletes. It’s a matter of following the safety guidelines.”
Those guidelines will be determined by the coronavirus.
“It’s so fluid,” Pecora said. “This thing just changes drastically.
“We have to go by the motto, ‘tough times never last, tough people do,’ ” he added. “That’s what I told my staff. That’s what I told our student-athletes.”
