COVID-19 questions

Can vaccines cause new mutations?

A virus can mutate inside someone's body whether they are vaccinated or unvaccinated. But for those with vaccine protection, "your immune system will already be active and fighting it once that happens" – and unlike the situation for someone without protection, there's almost no risk of that mutation spreading to a loved one.

What about masks? The guidance keeps changing.

N-95s and KN-95s are the ideal masks for protecting yourself and those around you from omicron, "but even the simplest cloth mask can still help – even if it's not as well," Tracey said.

Without the ideal option, he suggested, "look for masks thick enough that light won't readily pass through "– while offering good fits over the nose, mouth and chin.