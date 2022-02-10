JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The omicron variant of COVID-19 has earned a reputation for being less severe and having a narrower window of infectiousness than its predecessor, the delta strain.
But omicron’s transmissibility can quickly fill hospitals – and that’s the biggest reason why members of the public still need to remain cautious, said Jill Henning, a University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown biology professor, at a forum Wednesday.
“It may cause a milder illness, but by the sheer volume of cases ... it can overwhelm our hospitals,” said Henning, whose background is in immunology and infectious diseases.
“When more people are getting sick,” added UPJ chemistry professor Matthew Tracey, “you run the risk of seeing more people hospitalized.”
The UPJ educators discussed the virus’ changes over the past two years and the risks of pandemic-related misinformation during an hour-long virtual town hall meeting that was webcast via Zoom and Facebook Live.
The event was presented by the COVID-19 education-focused “In this Together Cambria” group and co-sponsored by UPJ and The Tribune-Democrat, with Editor Chip Minemyer serving as the moderator.
The group fielded at least a half-dozen questions from area residents stemming from a broad range of concerns, including fears about the virus and the vaccines designed to protect the nation from it.
Tracey noted that it’s easy to get confused or overwhelmed by the ever-changing information being released about COVID-19 findings, but he reminded the group that “science is not static.”
“It’s easy to get whiplash” from the information, he said.
But as the virus changes, both risks and suggested precautions will change in response to it, Tracey said.
The delta virus replicated in the lungs, causing a higher rate of hospitalizations – but was less contagious and less likely to spread between two people wearing typical cloth masks.
Guidelines being issued for omicron reflect the fact that it replicates inside the nose, making it far likelier that just one person can spread it to as many as eight people, Henning said.
One attendee asked if getting the more contagious but less severe omicron might be a quick path to herd immunity. Tracey said that omicron could play a “minor factor” toward that goal – but that studies have shown that the only way to get a long-lasting, “robust” immune response is to be vaccinated, too.
Vaccination also helps reduce the risks of inundating hospitals, he said.
Another viewer wondered if omicron’s emergence signals that any future versions of COVID-19 will be even weaker – a common talking point in recent months by people who are skeptical of vaccines. Henning said that it’s possible, but it’s also possible that the next variant will cause illness as severe as delta’s, but spread as rapidly as omicron, she added.
“The world is complicated. If science always knew what was going to happen next, I’d always do the exact right thing in my lab,” Tracey said, “but it doesn’t work that way.”
Three versions of COVID-19 have “caught on” and spread, out of more than a dozen possibilities – and “we can’t always say for sure why,” he said. “We find out by seeing it occur ... which is why we always have to be prepared.”
Preparation, more than anything, includes vaccinations and boosters, Henning said.
“Misinformation,” she said, has magnified “extremely rare” risks that vaccinations could pose. But decades of research on these types of vaccinations – and now well over 18 months of research on the exact vaccines used to combat COVID-19 – has shown their benefits, she said.
“The science shows that if you do get it (while vaccinated), you’ll pass less of the virus to the next person, you’ll recover more quickly and be infected a shorter time,” she said. And that means far lower risks of “long-term” COVID-19 ailments including “brain fog.”
Some long-term consequences of COVID-19 exposure are not yet known, Henning added, noting that they could manifest over years or longer. That’s a big reason why she encourages people to get vaccinated and boosted.
“No one has died from vaccinations. ... They are providing known protection,” she said. “The greater risk is not getting protected and risking those long-haul symptoms.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.