Jill D. Henning, Ph.D., associate professor of biology at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, shared a video presentation addressing the originals of the novel coronavirus, the science behind the transmission of the virus, and steps people can take to protect themselves and people around them.
Through a PowerPoint presentation and detailed graphics, Henning describes the symptoms of the virus, compares COVID-19 to other health conditions, and outlines why proper wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing are important steps in controlling the spread of the coronavirus.
Click here to watch the presentation.
