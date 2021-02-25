There were three new COVID-19 deaths across the eight-county region Thursday, with six of the eight counties adding fewer than 20 new cases in the Pennsylvania Department of Health update.
Blair County recorded two additional deaths and Westmoreland added one death. There were no new COVID-19 deaths in Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, Indiana, Clearfield or Centre counties.
Thursday’s report showed 2,353 new cases and 81 deaths, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 922,990 cases and 23,868 deaths since the pandemic struck in March.
Cambria County had 14 new cases, Somerset had 12, Bedford had two, Blair had four, Indiana had 11, Clearfield had 19 and Westmoreland County had 53 new cases.
Almost 600,000 Pennsylvanians have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine and are considered fully protected and nearly 1 million more have received the first dose of vaccine.
State totals are 585,012 who have received both doses and 913,253 who are partially covered with one dose.
County totals for full coverage are 7,472 people in Cambria, 2,888 in Somerset, 1,526 in Bedford and 5,351 in Blair. Partial coverage totals are 10,383 people in Cambria, 5,011 in Somerset, 2,187 in Bedford and 9,212 in Blair.
The state’s estimated recovery rate has risen to 90%. It represents about 830,000 people and is based on those who tested positive more than 30 days ago, with deaths removed.
Hospitalizations have leveled out, with less than 2,000 COVID-19 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals. On Thursday, the health department reported 1,962 hospitalizations, including 421 patients in intensive care units and 229 on ventilators or breathing machines.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,800 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25, the department noted in a press release. However, the current 14-day average is just below what it was at the peak of the spring surge on May 3.
Locally, hospitalizations dropped below 50 inpatients, with 45 being treated for COVID-19 in Cambria, Blair and Somerset county hospitals. That includes two in ICUs and three on ventilators.
