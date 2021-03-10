COVID-19 by the numbers

Pennsylvania had more than 955,000 cases and a total of 24,439 deaths connected to the coronavirus pandemic as of Wednesday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

​• Negative tests: 3,963,707

• Positive tests: 955,730

• Deaths: 24,439

• Recovered: 91%

Southwestern counties:

• Cambria: 11,884 positives, 41,128 negatives (398 deaths)

• Somerset: 6,763 positives, 20,229 negatives (186 deaths)

• Bedford: 3,854 positives, 8,957 negatives (129 deaths)

• Blair: 10,753 positives, 35,044 negatives (305 deaths)

• Indiana: 5,152 positives, 17,808 negatives (160 deaths)

• Clearfield: 6,523 positives, 19,015 negatives (119 deaths)

• Westmoreland: 27,369 positives, 88,088 negatives (686 deaths)

• Allegheny: 78,914 positives, 365,878 negatives (1,762 deaths)

• Beaver: 12,561 positives, 46,048 negatives (352 deaths)

• Butler: 14,240 positives, 46,983 negatives (372 deaths)

• Centre: 13,221 positives, 62,294 negatives (213 deaths)

• Fayette: 10,657 positives, 32,670 negatives (271 deaths)

• Greene: 2,720 positives, 8,611 negatives (33 deaths)

• Washington: 14,047 positives, 52,834 negatives (266 deaths)

Hard-hit counties:

• Philadelphia: 116,095 positives, 551,684 negatives (3,184 deaths)

• Montgomery: 55,594 positives, 315,519 negatives (1,571 deaths)

• Delaware: 42,015 positives, 208,177 negatives (1,251 deaths)

• Bucks: 46,559 positives, 219,599 negatives (1,149 deaths)

• Lancaster: 44,833 positives, 169,915 negatives (1,057 deaths)

• Berks: 36,611 positives, 112,351 negatives (911 deaths)

• Lehigh: 31,470 positives, 123,629 negatives (782 deaths)

• Luzerne: 25,390 positives, 96,525 negatives (746 deaths)

• Chester: 31,460 positives, 182,073 negatives (738 deaths)

• York: 36,669 positives, 133,263 negatives (737 deaths)

• Northampton: 27,650 positives, 113,642 negatives (656 deaths)

• Dauphin: 21,128 positives, 90,280 negatives (502 deaths)

• Cumberland: 16,932 positives, 70,238 negatives (486 deaths)

Estimated case counts by age group:

• Ages 0-9: 31,478.

• Ages 10-19: 89,109.

• Ages 20-29: 167,684.

• Ages 30-39: 144,602.

• Ages 40-49: 131,724.

• Ages 50-59: 147,231.

• Ages 60-69: 115,069.

• Ages 70-79: 67,208.

• Ages 80-89: 41,156.

• Ages 90-99: 19,207.

• Ages 100+: 941.

Case counts by gender:

• Female: 504,911 cases.

• Male: 446,219 cases.

• Not reported: 4,570 cases.

Estimated case counts by ethnicity:

• Black: 81,874 cases.

• White: 491,269 cases.

• Asian: 16,620 cases.

• Other: 12,204 cases.

• Not reported: 354,213 cases.

– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.