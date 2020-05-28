COVID-19 by the numbers

Pennsylvania has more than 70,000 confirmed cases with nearly 5,400 deaths connected to the coronavirus outbreak as of Thursday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

​• Negative tests: 357,804

• ​Positive tests: 70,042

• Deaths: 5,373

• Recovered: 64%

Southwestern counties:

• Cambria: 57 positives, 3,602 negatives (2 deaths)

• Somerset: 37 positives, 1,688 negatives

• Bedford: 38 positives, 717 negatives (2 deaths)

• Blair: 49 positives, 2,634 negatives (1 death)

• Indiana: 90 positives, 1,346 negatives (5 deaths)

• Clearfield: 37 positives, 1,046 negatives

• Allegheny: 1,851 positives, 28,956 negatives (161 deaths)

• Beaver: 579 positives, 3,533 negatives (72 deaths)

• Butler: 226 positives, 3,608 negatives (12 deaths)

• Centre: 150 positives, 2,016 negatives (6 deaths)

• Fayette: 95 positives, 3,152 negatives (4 deaths)

• Greene: 27 positives, 750 negatives

• Washington: 139 positives, 4,123 negatives (5 deaths)

• Westmoreland: 443 positives, 8,899 negatives (38 deaths)

Hardest-hit counties:

• Philadelphia: 17,972 positives, 55,152 negatives (1,282 deaths)

• Montgomery: 6,811 positives, 32,804 negatives (656 deaths)

• Delaware: 6,337 positives, 19,627 negatives (544 deaths)

• Bucks: 4,966 positives, 18,448 negatives (486 deaths)

• Berks: 3,973 positives, 11,160 negatives (308 deaths)

• Lehigh: 3,719 positives, 13,561 negatives (218 deaths)

• Lancaster: 3,056 positives, 15,319 negatives (286 deaths)

• Northampton: 3,022 positives, 12,705 negatives (206 deaths)

• Luzerne: 2,689 positives, 10,361 negatives (139 deaths)

• Chester: 2,555 positives, 11,712 negatives (270 deaths)

• Monroe: 1,311 positives, 5,610 negatives (101 deaths)

Percentage of cases by age group:

• Ages 0-4: <1%.

• Ages 5-12: <1%.

• Ages 13-18: 2%.

• Ages 19-24: 6%.

• Ages 25-49: 37%.

• Ages 50-64: 25%.

• Ages 65 and older: 28%.

Case counts by gender:

• Female: 38,357 cases (55%).

• Male: 30,978 cases (44%).

• Neither: 3 cases (0%).

• Not reported: 704 (1%).

Case counts by ethnicity:

• Black: 8,515 cases (12%).

• White: 19,051 cases (27%).

• Asian: 992 cases (1%).

• Other: 406 cases (<1%).

• Not reported: 41,078 cases (59%).

Case counts by region of state:

• Southwest: 3,388 positives; 60,867 negatives; 47 inconclusive.

• Southcentral: 5,095 positives; 46,838 negatives; 81 inconclusive.

• Southeast: 45,212 positives; 168,915 negatives; 936 inconclusive.

• Northwest: 462 positives; 12,394 negatives; 20 inconclusive.

• Northcentral: 1,036 positives; 14,252 negatives; 17 inconclusive.

• Northeast: 12,911 positives; 54,538 negatives; 145 inconclusive.

– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx