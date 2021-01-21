Ten additional COVID-19 deaths in Cambria and Somerset counties Thursday were among 260 new deaths statewide, pushing Pennsylvania’s total to more than 20,000 deaths.
New case reports, on the other hand, remained relatively stable with 5,664 new positives in the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s daily update.
The report brings the state totals to 788,834 cases and 20,128 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
It is the fourth consecutive day with fewer than 6,000 new cases. That hasn’t happened since the daily report topped 6,000 cases for the first time on Nov. 18.
Cambria County added 49 cases and seven deaths for totals of 10,342 cases and 353 deaths since the pandemic reached the state in March.
Somerset County added 25 cases and three deaths to reach 6,083 and 153 deaths.
Bedford County added 10 cases and two deaths to reach 3,457 cases and 117 deaths.
Blair County added 48 cases and one death to reach 9,518 cases and 224 deaths.
Indiana County added 26 cases and no deaths to reach 4,606 cases 144 deaths.
Clearfield County added 58 cases and two deaths to reach 5,272 cases and 80 deaths.
Centre County added 51 cases and four deaths to reach 10,408 cases and 179 deaths.
Westmoreland County added 107 cases and now has 23,731 positives and 557 deaths.
Hospitalizations continue to go down, with 4,758 COVID-19 inpatients in Pennsylvania hospitals Thursday. That included 851 in intensive care units and 530 on ventilators or breathing machines. A week ago, there were 4,980 inpatients.
Cambria, Blair, Somerset and Bedford county hospitals on Thursday had 136 COVID-19 inpatients, with 22 in ICUs and 16 on ventilators, down from 161 patients a week ago.
Vaccines forum set
Health department representatives will be available to answer questions about the state’s COVID-19 vaccine program during a virtual town hall at 12:30 p.m. Monday.
Hosted by state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, the northwestern Pennsylvania town hall is one of several sponsored by members of the legislature.
“This is the most important vaccination effort in our lifetimes, and one that has the opportunity to get us back to normal,” Burns said. “I know folks have a lot of questions – I do, too. This is an opportunity to get those answered and find out the facts about the COVID vaccine in Pennsylvania.”
Virtual town hall registration is available at www.pasenate.com/vaccine.
Information on who is eligible to receive the vaccine and provider information is available on the state’s main website pa.gov by selecting “Getting the COVID vaccine.”
