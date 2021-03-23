As the state approaches 1 million total COVID-19 cases, there are now more than 1.5 million Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.
The Department of Health update Tuesday showed 3,515 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 991,950 cases.
Blair, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties each added one new death Tuesday among 39 statewide. It brings the state total to 24,828 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
There are 1,567,116 who are fully vaccinated, with the state averaging more than 85,500 vaccines a day over the past seven days. Another 2,955,988 people are partially vaccinated after receiving one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
More than 100,000 teachers have received the vaccine, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday.
The special initiative to vaccinate teachers and school staff has reached 102,161 educators through 28 Intermediate Units.
“Vaccinating more than 100,000 teachers and staff in less than two weeks is a big step to help students return to the classroom and stay in school,” Wolf said. “This helps to get more kids back to school where they want to be and eases the burdens on parents and communities. It’s also another sign of hope that the light at the end of this long tunnel is getting brighter.”
Pennsylvania still lags many states in vaccine distribution, according to a review Tuesday from Becker’s Hospital Review.
The state ranks 41st for the percentage of vaccines received that have been administered and 40th for the percentage of the total population who are fully vaccinated.
But the health department last week pointed out Pennsylvania is on par with other large states with similar demographics. A press release noted California, Florida and Texas are home to one in for Americans age 65 and older. Another 25% live in Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
On the state rankings for total population fully vaccinated, Florida is at 38, California is at 39, Pennsylvania is at 40 and California is at 41. Ohio is the highest-ranked of the group, at 25.
Meanwhile, Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 cases continue to increase.
The state’s rolling seven-day average has topped 3,000 cases a day for the first time since Feb. 18, reaching 3,033 average cases a day. Two weeks ago, it was 2,472 and a month ago, it was 2,659.
Cambria County added 28 cases, Somerset County added 16 cases, Bedford County added six cases, Blair County added 28 cases, Indiana County added eight cases, Clearfield County added 45 cases, Centre County added 66 cases and Westmoreland County added 105 new cases of COVID-19.
There are 1,567,116 who are fully vaccinated, with the state averaging more than 85,500 vaccines a day over the past seven days.
Another 2,955,988 people are partially vaccinated after receiving one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.