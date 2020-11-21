Somerset County set its single-day record with 200 new cases of COVID-19 reported from Friday to Saturday.
The total jumped from 1,165 to 1,365.
No deaths occurred in Somerset. However, five deaths were reported in Cambria, bringing the county's total to 37. Two deaths in Bedford increased that county's total to 14.
Cambria recorded 118 new cases, which upped its number to 2,995. Bedford increased by 34 to 1,147. Those totals mean that about one out of every 45 residents of those three counties – with an approximate combined population of 250,000 – has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Approximately one out of every 42 Pennsylvanians has been known to be infected with COVID-19 sometime during 2020.
On Saturday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health noted that the commonwealth passed yet another grim milestone, eclipsing 300,000 combined confirmed and probable cases. The total reached 302,564 from among an estimated population of 12.8 million, according to census.gov.
An additional 6,778 cases were reported in one day.
Statewide deaths attributed to COVID-19 now stand at 9,801 with the addition of 112 new deaths.
“There are 3,162 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19,” the DOH reported in a press release. “We have reached levels seen in May when hospitalizations were at their highest. Of that number, 661 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.”
Pennsylvania's recovery rate has plummeted due to the recent surge, going from more than 80% just a few weeks ago to 64% as of Saturday.
