New COVID-19 cases were reported across the region Wednesday, with the 994 additional positive cases statewide, the Department of Health reported.
Cambria and Blair counties each reported six new cases, Somerset had two and Bedford had one new case.
No additional deaths were reported for any local county.
The department on Wednesday reported 26 additional deaths, bringing the state totals to 97,665 cases and 6,957 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Allegheny County’s new cases continued to surge, with 246 new cases overnight. Philadelphia added 135 cases.
Elsewhere in this region, Clearfield County added one new case, Fayette County added seven and Westmoreland County added 19 new cases. Indiana County had one case removed from its total.
There now have been 143 cases and three deaths in Cambria County, 86 cases and one death in Somerset County, 94 cases and four deaths in Bedford County, 113 cases and one death in Blair County, 96 cases and no deaths in Clearfield County, 220 cases and four deaths in Fayette County, 168 cases and six deaths in Indiana County and 1,054 cases and 39 deaths in Westmoreland County.
