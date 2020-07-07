There is still plenty of hospital capacity, with more than half of beds and ICU spots available statewide – despite nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases statewide, including six in Cambria County, announced Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The six new confirmed coronavirus patients brings Cambria County to more than 100 total cases since the first were announced in March.
A fourth death was added to Bedford County's report, which also included one new case.
Still, local health centers are ready to continue serving the community's needs, a local hospital official said Tuesday.
"We want the community to know that they can be confident that the dedicated staff of Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber is going above and beyond to control and prevent further infection of COVID-19," hospital President and CEO Tom Kurtz said. "We are providing a clean, safe environment and are open for all medical needs of the community.
"Currently, we are not experiencing any significant changes in COVID-19 patient volumes. However, we remain prepared and vigilant so that we can continue providing quality care while ensuring the health and safety of our patients, visitors and employees."
The health department said 995 new COVID-19 cases had been confirmed, bringing the state total to 91,299 cases.
Allegheny County added 203 confirmed cases Tuesday.
Hospitalizations drop
Although new cases have been increasing, other key measures have been dropping, the department website's monitoring dashboard shows. The interactive web tool compares data from the past seven days to the previous seven days' information.
It shows, for example, the state had 4,281 new COVID-19 cases over the past seven days, compared to 3,462 for the previous seven days. That's 819 more new cases this week than last week.
But statewide hospitalizations declined from an average of 721 to 633 patients a day from one week to the next. And the use of ventilators dropped from 145 to 109 patients a day.
On Tuesday, the state reported 637 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with 101 on ventilators or breathing machines.
But in surging Allegheny County, hospitalizations shot up from an average of 26 patients a day to 44 patients a day for the most recent seven days.
The dashboard is limited to cases confirmed with a positive COVID-19 test. Local counties have also had some “probable” cases, which are those who test positive for antibodies after having COVID-like symptoms.
Locally, Cambria County had 17 new positive cases over the past seven days, up from six new cases the previous week. But hospitalizations dropped from an average of three patients a day to 1.7 patients a day.
Somerset County hospitalizations held steady at an average of one a day, while its new case reports went up to nine new cases in the past week from seven cases the prior week.
Blair County's new cases dropped from 12 cases one week to eight cases the next week, but hospitalizations inched up from 3.4 average daily COVID-19 patients to five a day. Ventilator use went up from 1.3 patients a day to two patients.
UPMC Altoona is the nearest advanced-care hospital to SCI-Huntingdon, which has been hard-hit with coronavirus.
Nursing homes data
Tuesday's nursing home report showed a few more local long-term care residents and staff have tested positive in Cambria County.
Somerset County has no confirmed cases in the homes.
The report shows three homes have positive cases, including five residents and three staff. But the list of homes only shows cases at two. A health department spokesman said there have been “challenges” in reconciling data received from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services with the self-reported data from nursing and personal care homes.
Cambria Care Center in Ebensburg and Richland Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center have each reported fewer than five cases among staff, and Cambria Care Center has reported fewer than five resident cases, the state report shows. The reports don't list case numbers lower than five for privacy.
Statewide, there have been 18,003 resident cases of COVID-19 and 3,359 cases among employees at nursing and personal care homes, and 4,626 people at care homes have died from COVID-19 related causes.
Tuesday's report subtracted two cases each from Blair and Fayette counties. State officials say this happens when the residence of the person tested is found to be in another county.
Elsewhere in the region, Clearfield County had four new cases and Indiana had two new cases.
The totals now show 104 cases and three deaths in Cambria County, 64 cases and one death in Somerset County, 90 cases and four deaths in Bedford County, 89 cases and one death in Blair County, 79 cases and no deaths in Clearfield County, 149 cases and four deaths in Fayette County, 116 cases and six deaths in Indiana County, 64 cases and one death in Somerset County and 863 cases and 39 deaths in Westmoreland County.
