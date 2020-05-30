Somerset County added one COVID-19 case in Saturday's report from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and statewide cases passed 71,000.
Somerset County now has 38 cases – and one death, which was announced Friday.
Blair (50 cases), Indiana (91) and Clearfield (39) counties also added one case each on Saturday. Data for Cambria (57 cases, two deaths) and Bedford (39 cases, 2 deaths) counties were unchanged. No new deaths were reported in this region.
Pennsylvania added 680 cases overall on Saturday for a total of 71,415, and added 73 deaths for a total of 5,537.
More than 375,731 people have tested negative for COVID-19, and the state says 66% of those who have tested positive at some point have recovered. There have been 3,809 negative tests in Cambria County, 1,806 in Somerset County, 766 in Bedford County, 2,777 in Blair County, 1,101 in Clearfield County and 1,421 in Indiana County, according to the state’s data.
“As Pennsylvania continues to move forward in the process to reopen, we need to remember that the threat from COVID-19 has not gone away,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “As counties move into the yellow and green phases, we must take personal responsibility to protect others. Wearing a mask, continuing to maintain social distancing, and washing your hands frequently are all steps we can take to help protect others, including our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”
Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, Blair and Indiana counties have all been approved to move from the yellow phase to the green phase of the state’s red-yellow-green reopening plan on Friday, easing more restrictions by lifting the stay-at-home and business closure orders. Clearfield County is already in the green phase.
Levine on Saturday discussed the pandemic during a meeting with Susquehanna County high school students who plan to pursue careers in health care, the Department of Health announced.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is a new threat that we are learning more about each day,” she said. “As we continue to find more information about this virus, it is imperative that we provide updates regularly, whether it be to the public or to classrooms of future health care professionals.
"It is essential that we have these conversations so we can continue (to) protect the health of Pennsylvanians for generations to come.”
