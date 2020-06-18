COVID-19 inched up across the region Thursday, with a handful of counties adding two or more cases.
Bedford County's caseload went up by two to 61 cases, marking a sixth straight day of increases to Bedford's total.
Bedford County has added 19 cases over the past two weeks, including 13 since Sunday.
Somerset County added one case and now stands at 42, while Clearfield's total increased to 61 cases, adding four, state Department of Health figures show.
Cambria and Blair counties remained at 61 and 55 cases, respectively, for a fifth straight day.
Over that span, 627 people have been tested in Cambria County with negative results.
Using the state's determination for recoveries – 30 days since a positive diagnosis – all but seven of Cambria County's 61 cases would now be viewed as recovered. Worldwide, some experts are challenging the 30-day rationale, however, noting that in some cases, people have continued to deal with the coronavirus for two months or more.
Statewide, Pennsylvania added 418 cases Thursday.
The state indicated more than 11,000 tests were conducted – 10,819 of them negative for the virus.
The state also recorded 42 deaths, bringing the total to 6,361.
According to the statewide estimate, 76% percent of Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 have recovered.
