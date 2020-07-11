Nine new confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 in Cambria County were reported on Saturday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, bringing the county’s official total to 132 cases.
Also on Saturday, Indiana County had 20 new cases of COVID-19 reported to bring its total to 141 cases, and Somerset and Blair counties each added three new cases to reach 76 and 102, respectively. Bedford and Clearfield counties had no new cases reported on Saturday; their official tallies remained at 92 and 85, respectively.
No new deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in any of those counties on Saturday. The official death toll remained at three deaths in Cambria, one in Somerset, four in Bedford, six in Indiana, one in Blair and zero in Clearfield.
Statewide, the Department of Health reported 813 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 new deaths attributed to the virus, bringing the state’s totals to 94,689 cases and 6,897 deaths. Those figures included 215 new cases reported in Allegheny County – more than 25% of the state’s Saturday total – and 105 new cases in Philadelphia County.
4 more quarantine states
Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration announced Saturday that it has added Delaware, Iowa, Kansas and Oklahoma to its list of states with high COVID-19 case counts requiring 14-day quarantines upon return.
The Department of Health recommends that travelers returning to Pennsylvania from states on the list quarantine themselves for 14 days.
The move brings the total number of states on the list to 19. Also included are Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.
