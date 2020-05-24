The region has added just a few new COVID-19 cases across the region over the weekend, even as the state added a combined 1,455 cases during the two-day span, figures show.
While Cambria County added a new cases both Saturday and Sunday, its total – 57 – is up just three from May 17, marking its lowest per-week increase since March, figures show.
Over the past two weeks, Cambria has added 13 cases, according to the state Department of Health.
Somerset County's total stayed at 37 Sunday – four higher than a week ago.
Bedford County added one new case Saturday, bringing its total to 37, while Indiana (89) and Blair Counties (46) saw their totals stay the same all weekend.
Blair County had 38 positives a week earlier and has added 18 new cases over the past two weeks, results show.
Across the west-central Pennsylvania region, Centre County has totaled the most new COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks – with 27 of its 146 coming over that span.
Recoveries, death rates
The new totals came during a weekend when the state started adding estimated recovery rates statewide.
Sunday's estimate put the number of people recovered – 30 days removed from a positive COVID-19 diagnosis – at 60 percent.
Statewide, 67,713 cumulative positive cases have been recorded, while 28 additional deaths were announced statewide, the Department of Health said.
The death total now stands at 5,124.
A total of 328,382 tests have been recorded as negative, up nearly 7,000 from a day earlier.
Using 2018 population data from the Pennsylvania State Data Center at Penn State Harrisburg, the department's website also provides the COVID-19 death rate per 100,000 residents in a county.
In Cambria County, two deaths have been recorded for a death rate of 1.5 residents per 100,000. In Bedford County, two deaths have been recorded for a the death rate of 4.2 per 100,000. Blair County, with one death, has a death rate of 0.8 per 100,000.
