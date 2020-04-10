Another 1,751 Pennsylvanians have tested positive for coronavirus, the state Department of Health announced Friday. That brings the state's total confirmed cases to 19,979.
The new cases include one new Cambria County patient, bringing the total to 11, and three new Somerset County cases, for a total of 10.
The department also reported 78 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 416 in the state. That equaled Tuesday's figure as most deaths reported in on day, but Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said Tuesday's number was inflated because reports were delayed over the weekend.
It is the fourth time the health department's daily report had fewer new cases than the previous day. Friday's update shows a 13% drop in new cases from Thursday's 1,989 newly confirmed – the largest drop to date.
Blair County added three new cases, for a total of nine, while Bedford County's total dropped by one to three on Friday. It's the second time a nearby county's total has dropped.
On March 31, Blair County's case count dropped by two on the same day Bedford County had its first two positive tests.
Although specific information about the change was provided, health department spokesman Nate Wardle said confirmed cases are listed by county of residence. Sometimes they are initially reported in the county where the test was completed, he said.
UPMC Bedford and UPMC Altoona share several services.
Also in the region, Indiana County added five positive cases for a total of 26 and Clearfield County had a new case to reach eight.
Westmoreland had four new deaths in Friday's report for a total of five, also adding 12 new cases to reach 202 patients.
The Westmoreland deaths were among 11 added in western Pennsylvania. Allegheny County has six new deaths for a total of 18 and Butler County reported its third death.
Philadelphia reported 24 new deaths and 498 new COVID-19 cases, reaching 110 deaths and 5,521 cases.
Check back for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.