Nearly 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 have hit Pennsylvania, the Health Department reported on Thursday.
The state's additional 1,989 cases announced Thursday include one new Cambria County patient, bringing the county's total to nine.
That includes one county resident who died.
There have been a total of 18,228 coronavirus infections confirmed in the state.
The department also reported 29 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 338.
Other area counties' reports held steady, including Somerset with seven cases, Bedford with four, Blair with six, Clearfield with seven and Indiana with 21 who tested positive.
Philadelphia leads the state with 5,029 confirmed cases and 86 deaths. Thursday's report added 573 new cases there, but no additional deaths.
Eastern counties of Delaware, Lehigh, Luzerne and Montgomery have all topped 1,000 cases. They account for 88 deaths in patients with coronavirus infections.
Allegheny County added 39 new COVID-19 cases to reach 759 in Thursday's update. Two new deaths pushed the county total to 12.
Elsewhere in western Pennsylvania, Beaver County has had 13 deaths among 129 confirmed cases, including one additional positive test in Thursday's report.
Butler County has two deaths and Westmoreland and Fayette each reports one death.
