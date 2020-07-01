COVID-19 by the numbers

Pennsylvania has seen more than 87,000 confirmed cases with nearly 6,700 deaths connected to the coronavirus outbreak as of Wednesday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

​• Negative tests: 689,562

• ​Positive tests: 87,242

• Deaths: 6,687

• Recovered: 78%

Southwestern counties:

• Cambria: 83 positives, 7,790 negatives (3 deaths)

• Somerset: 61 positives, 3,624 negatives (1 death)

• Bedford: 87 positives, 1,527 negatives (4 deaths)

• Blair: 72 positives, 5,695 negatives (1 death)

• Indiana: 111 positives, 2,966 negatives (6 deaths)

• Clearfield: 72 positives, 2,337 negatives (0 deaths)

• Westmoreland: 675 positives, 17,698 negatives (38 deaths)

• Allegheny: 2,870 positives, 55,605 negatives (187 deaths)

• Beaver: 678 positives, 6,260 negatives (78 deaths)

• Butler: 311 positives, 6,864 negatives (13 deaths)

• Centre: 205 positives, 4,322 negatives (7 deaths)

• Fayette: 117 positives, 4,921 negatives (4 deaths)

• Greene: 41 positives, 1,252 negatives (0 deaths)

• Washington: 230 positives, 7,823 negatives (6 deaths)

Hardest-hit counties:

• Philadelphia: 21,724 positives, 105,490 negatives (1,611 deaths)

• Montgomery: 8,483 positives, 58,772 negatives (804 deaths)

• Delaware: 7,230 positives, 37,116 negatives (655 deaths)

• Bucks: 5,777 positives, 36,565 negatives (565 deaths)

• Berks: 4,559 positives, 19,594 negatives (351 deaths)

• Lancaster: 4,464 positives, 30,382 negatives (364 deaths)

• Lehigh: 4,258 positives, 24,386 negatives (300 deaths)

• Chester: 3,731 positives, 26,794 negatives (325 deaths)

• Northampton: 3,425 positives, 23,723 negatives (268 deaths)

• Luzerne: 2,915 positives, 19,581 negatives (177 deaths)

• Monroe: 1,423 positives, 10,455 negatives (108 deaths)

Estimated case counts by age group:

• Ages 0-9: 1,300.

• Ages 10-19: 3,300.

• Ages 20-29: 12,200.

• Ages 30-39: 13,000.

• Ages 40-49: 12,300.

• Ages 50-59: 14,400.

• Ages 60-69: 11,800.

• Ages 70-79: 7,700.

• Ages 80-89: 6,800.

• Ages 90-99: 408.

• Ages 100+: 219.

Estimated case counts by gender:

• Female: 48,000 cases.

• Male: 38,500 cases.

• Not reported: 678.

Estimated case counts by ethnicity:

• Black: 11,200 cases.

• White: 26,300 cases.

• Asian: 1,300 cases.

• Other: 630 cases.

• Not reported: 47,800 cases.

– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx