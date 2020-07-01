A local surge in new COVID-19 infection continued Wednesday, as Bedford County had five new COVID-19 cases and one new death, while Cambria added three cases in the update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
One of each county's new cases is listed as “probable,” which signifies a positive antibody test indicating a previous infection. Probable cases are not included in the state's metrics for reopening or further precautions.
Statewide, there were 636 additional positive cases and 38 new deaths, bringing the statewide totals to 87,242 cases and 6,687 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
One new death in Bedford County was the only change in the total deaths for local counties.
Somerset County had no new cases in Wednesday's update. Blair and Fayette counties each had one new case, Indiana County had three and Westmoreland County added 29 cases.
County totals show 83 cases and three deaths in Cambria County, 61 cases and one death in Somerset County, 87 cases and four deaths in Bedford County, 72 cases and one death in Blair County, 72 cases and no deaths in Clearfield County, 117 cases and four deaths in Fayette County, 111 cases and six deaths in Indiana County and 675 cases and 38 deaths in Westmoreland County.
The health department's ZIP code tracker shows that Cambria and Somerset counties' coronavirus cases are scattered with no large concentrations. All six Johnstown ZIP codes, for example, account for less than 30 of the county's 83 cases. The East Hills area, ZIP code 15904, has the county's most cases with seven.
Nine cases in Somerset's 15501 ZIP code is that county's highest total.
In Bedford County, ZIP code areas cover more territory, but case-count seems concentrated to the central area. Everett's 15537 ZIP code has 27 cases and Bedford's 15522 has 17 of the county's total 87 cases.
Blair County's highest reports are 17 cases in Altoona's 16601 ZIP code and 11 in Hollidaysburg 16648.
Personal-care homes
Wednesday's report showed an additional 70 cases in residents of nursing and personal-care homes and 30 new cases in employees at the homes. There are also 44 additional resident deaths related to COVID-19. Nursing home cases and deaths are reported separately from the general population and the health department says it may take several days to reconcile the two reports.
Wednesday's report brings the state total to 4,539 deaths in long-term care home residents. There have been 17,805 resident cases and 3,291 cases among employees, affecting 699 facilities in 52 counties of the state's 67 counties. Local counties include Cambria, Bedford, Blair, Clearfield, Fayette, Indiana and Westmoreland.
• Cambria County has one long-term care home resident and three employees test positive.
• Bedford County has had one resident case.
• Blair County has had three resident cases.
• Clearfield County has had two resident cases and one employee case.
• Fayette County has had five resident cases, five employee cases and one resident death.
• Indiana County has had 16 resident cases, five employee cases and four resident deaths.
• Westmoreland County has had 147 resident cases, 44 employee cases and 29 resident deaths.
The health department estimates 6,636 health care workers have been infected.
