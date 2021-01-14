COVID-19 by the numbers

Pennsylvania had more than nearly 750,000 cases and a total of 18,429 deaths connected to the coronavirus pandemic as of Thursday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

​• Negative tests: 3,427,975

• Positive tests: 748,564

• Deaths: 18,742

Recovered: 76%

Southwestern counties:

• Cambria: 9,885 positives, 37,383 negatives (312 deaths)

• Somerset: 5,802 positives, 18,044 negatives (125 deaths)

• Bedford: 3,351 positives, 8,046 negatives (106 deaths)

• Blair: 9,093 positives, 31,454 negatives (201 deaths)

• Indiana: 4,431 positives, 15,935 negatives (137 deaths)

• Clearfield: 4,976 positives, 15,438 negatives (62 deaths)

• Westmoreland: 22,713 positives, 77,015 negatives (516 deaths)

• Allegheny: 62,938 positives, 317,710 negatives (1,277 deaths)

• Beaver: 9,939 positives, 39,705 negatives (288 deaths)

• Butler: 11,338 positives, 40,791 negatives (271 deaths)

• Centre: 10,004 positives, 54,036 negatives (166 deaths)

• Fayette: 8,794 positives, 28,561 negatives (166 deaths)

• Greene: 2,076 positives, 7,518 negatives (25 deaths)

• Washington: 11,028 positives, 44,901 negatives (166 deaths)

Other hard-hit counties:

• Philadelphia: 96,291 positives, 480,567 negatives (2,690 deaths)

• Montgomery: 42,433 positives, 274,589 negatives (1,266 deaths)

• Delaware: 33,696 positives, 184,559 negatives (1,042 deaths)

• Bucks: 35,424 positives, 183,476 negatives (958 deaths)

• Lancaster: 33,017 positives, 145,124 negatives (820 deaths)

• Berks: 27,742 positives, 96,750 negatives (669 deaths)

• Chester: 24,140 positives, 157,085 negatives (605 deaths)

• Lehigh: 24,667 positives, 107,719 negatives (587 deaths)

• York: 27,663 positives, 114,300 negatives (529 deaths)

• Luzerne: 20,151 positives, 82,684 negatives (522 deaths)

• Northampton: 19,981 positives, 98,736 negatives (499 deaths)

• Dauphin: 16,079 positives, 78,942 negatives (379 deaths)

• Cumberland: 12,353 positives, 59,980 negatives (365 deaths)

Case counts by age group:

• Ages 0-9: 22,033.

• Ages 10-19: 64,177.

• Ages 20-29: 131,090.

• Ages 30-39: 112,950.

• Ages 40-49: 102,988.

• Ages 50-59: 116,176.

• Ages 60-69: 91,430.

• Ages 70-79: 54,439.

• Ages 80-89: 34,574.

• Ages 90-99: 16,604.

• Ages 100+: 828.

Case counts by gender:

• Female: 400,452 cases.

• Male: 344,327 cases.

• Not reported: 3,762 cases.

Case counts by ethnicity:

• Black: 66,062 cases.

• White: 362,709 cases.

• Asian: 12,463 cases.

• Other: 6,916 cases.

• Not reported: 300,414 cases.

– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.