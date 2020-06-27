A surge of six new COVID-19 cases in Cambria County and two each in Somerset and Blair counties was reported Saturday as the state new-case total continued to edge higher.
There were 621 new coronavirus cases reported Saturday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, bringing the state total to 84,991 COVID-19 patients. It was the second consecutive day the new-case total broke 600 cases.
There were nearly 1,000 more new cases this week than the previous week. For Sunday through Saturday, the health department reported 3,725 new cases, compared to 2,804 new cases for June 14-20.
An additional 24 deaths reported Saturday brought the state total to 6,603 deaths attributed to COVID-19. No additional deaths were reported in the local region.
County totals show 73 cases and three deaths in Cambria County, 57 cases and one death in Somerset County, 77 cases and three deaths in Bedford County, 71 cases and one death in Blair County, 72 cases and no deaths in Clearfield County, 110 cases and four deaths in Fayette County, 101 cases and five deaths in Indiana County and 607 cases and 38 deaths in Westmoreland County.
