Cambria County added 14 COVID-19 cases over the weekend, including four Sunday, while a few neighboring counties added more than 20 over the two-day span.
Indiana County, which added 12 cases Sunday, recorded 23 over the weekend, while Westmoreland County and Blair added 50 and 11, respectively.
Bedford County added 10 cases on Sunday, bringing its total up by 11 to 123 since Friday.
Statewide, Pennsylvania added 800 positive cases Sunday after adding 1,054 on Saturday, and now stands at 107,425 since the pandemic began.
A continued surge in southwestern Pennsylvania cases continues serving as a driver behind the rise, with Allegheny County adding 133 cases Sunday – or one in every six of Pennsylvania's cases.
Pennsylvania officials have stepped up restrictions in the past two weeks as cases have risen.
Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home.
“As the state has put in place new mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework,” Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”
Locally, Cambria County now has 219 cases and three deaths, after adding four cases Sunday.
Somerset County, which saw its caseload unchanged all weekend remains at 106 cases and two deaths, while Bedford is at 123 cases and four deaths. Blair County is now at 176 cases and two deaths, while Indiana County climbed to 218 cases and six deaths.
Westmoreland County is at 1,302 cases and 43 deaths after reporting one new death Saturday, Department of Health data show.
Pennsylvania reported three deaths Sunday, none of them from the Greater Johnstown region.
Check back for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.