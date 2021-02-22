COVID-19 by the numbers

COVID-19 by the numbers

Pennsylvania had more than 915,000 cases and a total of 23,614 deaths connected to the coronavirus pandemic as of Monday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

​• Negative tests: 3,827,159

• Positive tests: 915,018

• Deaths: 23,614

• Recovered: 89%

Southwestern counties:

• Cambria: 11,547 positives, 40,092 negatives (388 deaths)

• Somerset: 6,622 positives, 19,724 negatives (187 deaths)

• Bedford: 3,780 positives, 8,729 negatives (128 deaths)

• Blair: 10,528 positives, 34,239 negatives (294 deaths)

• Indiana: 5,018 positives, 17,336 negatives (157 deaths)

• Clearfield: 6,149 positives, 18,164 negatives (113 deaths)

• Westmoreland: 26,351 positives, 85,590 negatives (664 deaths)

• Allegheny: 74,976 positives, 354,078 negatives (1,689 deaths)

• Beaver: 11,997 positives, 44,506 negatives (342 deaths)

• Butler: 13,705 positives, 45,513 negatives (363 deaths)

• Centre: 12,642 positives, 60,444 negatives (208 deaths)

• Fayette: 10,311 positives, 31,562 negatives (260 deaths)

• Greene: 2,622 positives, 8,297 negatives (32 deaths)

• Washington: 13,544 positives, 50,999 negatives (257 deaths)

Hard-hit counties:

• Philadelphia: 111,719 positives, 532,941 negatives (3,089 deaths)

• Montgomery: 52,898 positives, 304,967 negatives (1,518 deaths)

• Delaware: 40,132 positives, 201,306 negatives (1,218 deaths)

• Bucks: 44,105 positives, 209,412 negatives (1,114 deaths)

• Lancaster: 42,843 positives, 163,926 negatives (1,004 deaths)

• Berks: 35,105 positives, 108,182 negatives (880 deaths)

• Lehigh: 30,230 positives, 119,645 negatives (746 deaths)

• Luzerne: 24,543 positives, 93,415 negatives (714 deaths)

• Chester: 30,005 positives, 175,759 negatives (714 deaths)

• York: 35,231 positives, 128,410 negatives (707 deaths)

• Northampton: 26,208 positives, 109,947 negatives (631 deaths)

• Dauphin: 20,188 positives, 86,698 negatives (483 deaths)

• Cumberland: 15,869 positives, 67,447 negatives (476 deaths)

Estimated case counts by age group:

• Ages 0-9: 29,405.

• Ages 10-19: 83,351.

• Ages 20-29: 160,360.

• Ages 30-39: 138,252.

• Ages 40-49: 126,030.

• Ages 50-59: 141,220.

• Ages 60-69: 110,843.

• Ages 70-79: 65,161.

• Ages 80-89: 40,216.

• Ages 90-99: 18,923.

• Ages 100+: 935.

Case counts by gender:

• Female: 484,901 cases.

• Male: 425,682 cases.

• Not reported: 4,406 cases.

Estimated case counts by ethnicity:

• Black: 78,019 cases.

• White: 465,262 cases.

• Asian: 15,420 cases.

• Other: 10,765 cases.

• Not reported: 345,552 cases.

– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.