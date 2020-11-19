Cambria and Blair counties each had more than 100 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, as Pennsylvania continued to set new daily records, topping 7,000 cases in a single day for the first time, the Department of Health reported.
Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, Blair, Indiana, Centre and Westmoreland counties all recorded additional COVID-19 deaths in Thursday’s report.
Cambria added 133 cases Thursday after setting a record with 171 cases on Wednesday. The county added three deaths and now has 2,663 cases and 28 fatalities associated with COVID-19.
Across the state, there were 7,126 new cases and 116 additional deaths, bringing Pennsylvania totals to 288,978 cases and 9,581 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Blair County added 124 cases and two deaths to reach 2,872 cases and 45 deaths.
Somerset County added 57 cases and one death to reach 1,102 cases and nine deaths.
Bedford County added 43 cases and one death to reach 1,069 cases and 12 deaths.
Indiana County added 62 cases and two deaths to reach 1,998 cases and 29 deaths.
Clearfield County added 42 cases to reach 1,015 cases and eight deaths.
Centre County added 82 cases and three deaths to reach 5,411 cases and 28 deaths.
Westmoreland County added 258 cases and seven deaths to reach 6,908 cases and 150 deaths.
Hospitals continue to feel the surge of coronavirus patients. The statewide total on Thursday showed 2,952 patients in hospitals, including 659 under intensive care, with 318 on ventilators.
Cambria County’s COVID-19 patient-count reached 62, with nine in intensive care units and two on ventilators. That is up from 56 patients, with six in ICUs on Wednesday.
The state’s chart shows 84% of Cambria County ICU beds are occupied.
Blair, Somerset and Bedford hospitals have 30 COVID-19 patients, combined.
Hospitals say they are ready to participate in the distribution of vaccine, when it becomes available. That includes the vaccine from drug-maker Pfizer, which Dr. Rachel Levine, secretary of health, said must be stored in freezers capable of maintaining temperatures between 70 and 80 degrees below zero, Celsius.
Conemaugh Health System has adequate storage, based on the freezer requirements provided by Pfizer, spokesman Kyle Adams said.
UPMC Somerset and UPMC Bedford will be included in the Pittsburgh health system’s distribution plan.
“While there is no approved COVID-19 vaccine yet, UPMC is working closely with the state and federal authorities and following Operation Warp Speed guidelines to be fully prepared with all the necessary equipment, supplies and processes to store vaccines and facilitate a mass vaccination distribution when the time comes,” the UPMC Health System statement said.
“UPMC has experience in mass vaccination distribution. The system planned ‘Operation One Shot’ at multiple facilities where it safely and rapidly administered the seasonal flu vaccine in a short period of time to its health care employees. By testing our mass vaccination distribution process, we have formalized best practices for future vaccination efforts.”
Chan Soon-Shiong Institute for Molecular Medicine at Windber is coordinating with its partner, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber, to prepare for distribution. The research institute has several dozen high-tech freezers for storing cancer research tissue specimens.
“Chan Soon-Shiong Institute for Molecular Medicine at Windber, our world-renowned research institute, does have available freezer storage capacity,” said Tom Kurtz, president and CEO of both organizations. “We currently are exploring ways we can participate in vaccine trials and distribution.”
