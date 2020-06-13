Somerset, Blair and Clearfield counties have added new COVID-19 cases, the Pennsylvania Health Department's update showed Saturday.
These increases make the new total for Somerset County 40 cases and one death, 55 cases and one death in Blair, and 52 cases and 1 death in Clearfield.
Cambria, Bedford and Indiana counties saw no additional positive coronavirus tests, though Westmoreland County added four cases making the total 487 cases and 38 deaths.
There were no new deaths reported for any regional counties.
Across the state the case number rose by 463 new cases bringing the total to 78,462; there were another 49 deaths, increasing that number to 6,211.
“With more than half of the state now in the green phase of the process to reopen, it is essential that we continue to take precautions to protect against COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a release.
She said the state's "measured" approach to reopening during the pandemic has paid off as case counts continue to decrease.
There have been 496,589 patients who have tested negative and more than 74% of patients diagnosed have recovered, according to the state department of health.
Nursing and personal care homes saw an increase from Friday's numbers.
There are now 16,546 resident cases and 2,920 employee cases in 637 facilities across 45 counties.
Of the total COVID-19 related deaths in Pennsylvania, 4,268 have occurred in residents of these homes.
In health care workers there are approximately 5,965 positive tests, which is also an increase from Friday's numbers.
"Each of us has a responsibility to continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others," Levine said. "Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system."
