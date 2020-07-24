Cambria County has topped 200 COVID-19 cases with a one-day record 14 new positive tests reported in Friday's Department of Health update.
All area counties had at least one new case among 1,213 reported statewide.
Somerset County recorded its second death Friday among 22 additional deaths associated with COVID-19 across Pennsylvania.
State totals are now 105,571 cases and 7,101 deaths, the health department reports.
Cambria County's 12 new cases is the highest one-day total since the first cases were reported in March, and the state reports the most new cases since May 10.
Elsewhere in the region, Somerset County added one new case, Bedford County added three, Blair County added eight, Clearfield County added three, Fayette and Indiana counties added seven each and Westmoreland County added 18.
Since the pandemic hit Pennsylvania in March, there have been 205 cases of COVID-19 and three deaths in Cambria County, 106 cases and two deaths in Somerset County, 112 cases and four deaths in Bedford County, 165 cases and two deaths in Blair County, 110 cases and no deaths in Clearfield County, 301 cases and four deaths in Fayette County, 193 cases and six deaths in Indiana County and 1,252 cases and 42 deaths in Westmoreland County.
From March 23, when Cambria County reported its first COVID-19 positive test, it took 15 weeks to reach 100 cases on July 7. It took less than three weeks to add a second 100 cases.
There have been 18,991 cases confirmed in residents of nursing and personal care homes 3,737 cases among employees of the homes. COVID-19 has been associated with 4,844 resident deaths in the homes. The health department estimates 7,827 health care workers have tested positive.
Check back for updates.
