Cambria, Somerset and Blair counties each had one additional COVID-19 case reported Monday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, with 492 new cases statewide.
Monday's midday report also showed eight new deaths, bringing the state totals to 85,988 cases and 6,614 deaths attributed to COVID-19. No local counties had new deaths reported.
The health department estimates about 67,000 people, or 78% of those infected with COVID-19, have recovered.
The have been 17,697 cases among residents of nursing and personal care homes and 3,224 cases among employees. The health department reports 4,531 COVID-19 deaths in residents from the long-term care facilities.
Check back for updates.
