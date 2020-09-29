COVID-19 Numbers Box

COVID-19 by the numbers

Pennsylvania had more than 157,000 cases and more than 8,100 deaths connected to the coronavirus outbreak as of Tuesday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

​• Negative tests: 1,855,491

• Positive tests: 157,814

• Deaths: 8,123

• Recovered: 82%

Southwestern counties:

• Cambria: 585 positives, 23,183 negatives (7 deaths)

• Somerset: 219 positives, 10,303 negatives (3 deaths)

• Bedford: 243 positives, 4,520 negatives (6 deaths)

• Blair: 705 positives, 17,197 negatives (18 deaths)

• Indiana: 730 positives, 9,127 negatives (12 deaths)

• Clearfield: 329 positives, 7,599 negatives (5 deaths)

• Westmoreland: 2,260 positives, 42,746 negatives (55 deaths)

• Allegheny: 12,305 positives, 173,108 negatives (355 deaths)

• Beaver: 1,905 positives, 19,808 negatives (122 deaths)

• Butler: 1,059 positives, 21,890 negatives (25 deaths)

• Centre: 2,667 positives, 26,374 negatives (11 deaths)

• Fayette: 809 positives, 15,549 negatives (7 deaths)

• Greene: 188 positives, 4,362 negatives (1 death)

• Washington: 1,364 positives, 25,227 negatives (30 deaths)

Other hard-hit counties:

• Philadelphia: 31,734 positives, 275,625 negatives (1,821 deaths)

• Montgomery: 12,259 positives, 146,213 negatives (878 deaths)

• Delaware: 11,482 positives, 107,515 negatives (756 deaths)

• Bucks: 8,849 positives, 95,847 negatives (607 deaths)

• Lancaster: 7,938 positives, 78,435 negatives (458 deaths)

• Berks: 7,141 positives, 50,205 negatives (393 deaths)

• Chester: 6,825 positives, 81,590 negatives (365 deaths)

• Lehigh: 5,669 positives, 58,874 negatives (353 deaths)

• Northampton: 4,513 positives, 54,372 negatives (305 deaths)

• Lackawanna: 2,579 positives, 31,428 negatives (217 deaths)

• Luzerne: 4,126 positives, 45,834 negatives (189 deaths)

• Dauphin: 3,830 positives, 44,412 negatives (181 deaths)

• Monroe: 1,801 positives, 22,725 negatives (133 deaths)

Estimated case counts by age group:

• Ages 0-9: 3,345.

• Ages 10-19: 12,849.

• Ages 20-29: 29,934.

• Ages 30-39: 22,972.

• Ages 40-49: 20,481.

• Ages 50-59: 23,452.

• Ages 60-69: 18,229.

• Ages 70-79: 11,563.

• Ages 80-89: 9,227.

• Ages 90-99: 5,353.

• Ages 100+: 275.

Case counts by gender:

• Female: 86,029 cases.

• Male: 70,721 cases.

• Not reported: 1,058 cases.

Estimated case counts by ethnicity:

• Black: 20,681 cases.

• White: 60,548 cases.

• Asian: 2,819 cases.

• Other: 1,528 cases.

• Not reported: 72,238 cases.

– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.