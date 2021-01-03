Four area counties, Cambria included, added more than 100 COVID-19 cases over the weekend, while Westmoreland Country added four deaths.
Cambria, Somerset and Bedford did not see their death totals change during that period.
Indiana added one death and now has 127 deaths related to the virus.
Westmoreland County now has 433 on the year.
Cambria County's total remained at 254 as of Sunday but its 128 new positive cases took that total over the 9,000 mark.
The county recorded its first case in March. More than 4,300 cases have been reported since Dec. 1.
Somerset County now has 5,026 cases and 88 deaths after adding 92 positive tests over the weekend.
More than 60% of its cases – 3,050 – have been reported since Dec. 1.
Blair County added 237 cases between Saturday and Sunday, bringing its total to 8,193.
Bedford is now at 3,028 cases and 97 deaths, after adding 59 more cases over the weekend.
Pennsylvania added 66 deaths over the weekend.
The state now has 661,871 cases since the onset of the pandemic here.
According to the Department of Health, 593,375 tests have been returned as negative over that same span.
Health officials have also continued administering virus vaccines to front-line workers across the state over the past few weeks.
A total of 132,612 have been administered – approximately 13% of the 1 million high-risk health workers, first responders and "significantly higher risk" people targeted for the first phase of the rollout, Department of Health data show.
