CamTran is reporting that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19, even as the state is showing three new cases of coronavirus in Cambria County.
The state report includes the county's first positive test in a nursing home or personal care home resident.
It is among 461 long-term-care facilities with COVID-19 cases among residents and staff. The state does not identify which homes are affected.
The Cambria County Transit Authority provides public bus service across the region.
In a news release, CamTran said the infected employee "is currently self-isolating at home in accordance with the guidelines established by the state health department and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control."
The transit authority did not say what the employee's duties are.
"For reasons of privacy and confidentiality, we are not sharing the name of the employee directly impacted. We are working with this employee to communicate the support available for a full recovery during this challenging time."
There are 1,102 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 44,366, the Department of Health reports.
Another 479 deaths were added in Wednesday's daily update, bringing the total to 2,195 deaths in Pennsylvania.
There are two new cases each in Blair and Bedford counties. Local county totals are now 25 in Cambria, 26 in Somerset, 24 in Bedford and 23 in Blair.
Check back for updates.
