An apparent outbreak at the federal prison in Loretto appears to have driven Cambria County’s 30-case surge in COVID-19 cases, as reported on Wednesday.
The county’s record one-day increase was part of 705 added to the state total on Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health said.
The department reported 12 new deaths, bringing the state totals to 115,714 cases and 7,244 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Also on Wednesday, Somerset County recorded its third death related to COVID-19.
The health department’s ZIP code tracking shows 25 new cases in Loretto’s 15940 area overnight, and the federal Bureau of Prisons COVID-19 tracker jumped from 12 prisoners on Tuesday to 31 on Wednesday. The report shows that seven prison staff have tested positive, as well.
Cambria County’s 30 new cases more than doubled its previous one-day record of 14 and pushed the county total to more than 300 confirmed cases since the first positive test report on March 23.
The statewide report for Wednesday continued the downward trend in cases. The state’s rolling seven-day average continued to decline, dropping below 800 to an average of 785 cases a day since July 29.
Somerset County had one case removed from its total.
Blair and Clearfield counties each added two new cases. Bedford added one, Indiana added four, Westmoreland added 11 and Fayette County added eight.
Check back for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.