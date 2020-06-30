Cambria County had two new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and Bedford County added one case among 618 additional positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported.
There were no additional deaths locally, with 35 new deaths reported statewide on Tuesday.
Pennsylvania's totals are now 86,606 cases and 6,649 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Blair County had one case removed from its total Tuesday. The health department periodically has adjusted numbers when a different county of residence has been confirmed.
Indiana and Fayette counties each added four new cases and Westmoreland County added six cases.
County totals show 80 cases and three deaths in Cambria County, 61 cases and one death in Somerset County, 82 cases and three deaths in Bedford County, 71 cases and one death in Blair County, 72 cases and no deaths in Clearfield County, 116 cases and four deaths in Fayette County, 108 cases and six deaths in Indiana County and 646 cases and 38 deaths in Westmoreland County.
Tuesday's report showed an additional 38 cases in residents of nursing and personal-care homes and 37 new cases in employees at the homes. There are also eight additional resident deaths related to COVID-19.
Since the state's first cases in March, COVID-19 has been related to 4,539 deaths in long-term care home residents. There have been 17,735 resident cases and 3,261 cases among employees, affecting 692 facilities in 52 counties of the state's 67 counties. Local counties include Cambria, Bedford, Blair, Clearfield, Fayette, Indiana and Westmoreland.
The health department estimates 6,569 health care workers have been infected with coronavirus.
