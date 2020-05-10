Cambria County added two COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing its total to 44 heading into a week when loosened guidelines will allow some businesses to reopen with safety precautions in place.
The state Department of Health update shows Cambria's confirmed cases have grown by 11 since May 3.
Surrounding counties remained steady, with Blair at 28 cases, Somerset at 32 cases and Bedford at 29 cases.
No additional deaths have been reported in any of those counties, or Cambria.
To the west, Indiana County stayed put at 76 cases, while Westmoreland added two cases, bringing its total to 417.
"As we prepare to move a number of counties from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place," Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said Saturday. "I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19."
The Wolf administration announced Friday that the southwest region, minus Beaver County, will exit the "stay at home" red phase for a cautionary yellow that allows many more businesses – including day cares and retailers – to reopen Friday.
Those businesses are directed to follow the same safety guidelines being practiced in grocery stores and other state-deemed "essential" operations.
The announcement was made as western Pennsylvania's coronavirus rate of new cases has continued to slow down.
On Sunday, all of the southwestern Pennsylvania region – 13 counties, in all representing 2.7 million people – reported a total of 24 new cases.
By comparison, the 1.7 million population area grouped as Southcentral Pennsylvania – which includes Carlisle, Harrisburg and Lancaster – added 121 new cases Sunday, Department of Health figures show.
More than 60 of the new cases in the Southcentral zone were reported in Huntingdon County on Sunday. Beaver and Huntingdon counties have seen their caseloads rise in recent weeks due to outbreaks in nursing homes and prisons.
Statewide, Pennsylvania reported 19 news deaths. The latest coronavirus caseload statewide is now at 56,611 – up from 55,316 a day earlier.
That represents an increase of 1,296 cases.
