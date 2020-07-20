Cambria County added five COVID-19 cases Monday, while Blair County added seven – among several counties across the region to see their totals rise.
For Cambria, the increase brings its cumulative total to 172, while Blair now has 142 positive cases recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, state Department of Health figures show.
Statewide, Pennsylvania added 711 cases and three deaths Monday. Nearly 25 percent of those positives were flowing from Allegheny County, figures show.
Pennsylvania has stepped up mask-wearing requirements in response to the state's recent caseload rise.
The state health department does not provide county-level data on the number of COVID-19 patients who receive medical care. But statewide numbers showed an uptick in hospitalizations over the past week – from 652 people on July 13 to 706 on Monday.
That's an 8% increase – but well below the level the state reported in early June before a rise in cases shifted to younger adults.
The Department of Health reported 1,107 of the state's 5,340 ventilators were in use Monday, up 100 from a week earlier.
"As the state has put in place new mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and tele-work,” Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach.
"However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”
Somerset and Bedford counties' totals remained unchanged at 94 and 105, respectively.
Indiana County added an additional case, Fayette added 10 and Westmoreland's steady rise continued, with 21 new cases.
Indiana County now has 180 positives, while Westmoreland is up to 1,174 – many of them from the past month.
Wolf's effort praised
A trio of national health policy leaders who served under then-President Barack Obama endorsed Gov. Tom Wolf's recent mitigation efforts to prevent another COVID-19 surge, according to a press release Monday.
“In this pandemic, it is imperative to take bold action before cases rise exponentially – to get ahead of the curve,” said Ezekiel J. Emanuel, the former special advisor for health policy to Obama, and vice provost for Global Initiatives at the University of Pennsylvania. “Gov. Wolf is doing just that. We need to ensure physical distancing, the wearing of face masks, and limiting indoor activities. Gov. Wolf’s actions to implement these measures will save lives and allow continued reopening of the economy in a safe and smart way.”
“Having reviewed the data, seeing Pennsylvania taking steps before this becomes a full-blown crisis is the only way to mitigate an out-of-control tragedy," added Andy Slavitt, the former acting Center for Medicaid Services administrator. "I know the governor realizes the hardship caused by the pandemic on Pennsylvanians. These actions will help bring a quicker end to them.”
Ron Klain, a one-time "Ebola virus czar" under Obama, agreed, saying Wolf has "let science and public health dictate decisions."
“That is the best plan to save lives, and, in the long run, promote a sustainable economic recovery," Klain said.
