Thursday's report of 719 new cases of COVID-19 across Pennsylvania included three each in Cambria and Blair counties.
The Department of Health also announced 36 new deaths, bringing state totals to 92,867 cases and 6,848 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.
After three consecutive days with more than 200 new cases, Allegheny County had 158 cases Thursday.
Philadelphia County's total increased by 161 cases.
“As the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away and we are seeing cases rise, especially in Southwest Pennsylvania.”
Elsewhere in the region, Somerset and Indiana counties each added two new cases, Bedford County had one, Fayette had three and Westmoreland added 21 new cases.
There were no additional deaths reported in any local county.
In the past week, there have been 121,032 COVID-19 tests administered, with 5,625 positive test results. That is a positivity rate of 4.6%.
Because of an increase among younger age groups, the health department sent an alert to health care providers over the weekend. There are now more cases in younger age groups than in those age 50 and older.
