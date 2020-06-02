Cambria and Blair counties each added one new COVID-19 case among 612 additional confirmed cases statewide, the Department of Health reported Tuesday.
There are 100 additional deaths in Tuesday's update, bringing Pennsylvania's totals to 72,894 cases and 5,667 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Local county totals have reached 59 cases and two deaths in Cambria County, 38 cases and one death in Somerset County, 40 cases and two deaths in Bedford County and 51 cases and one death in Blair County.
There are 15,660 resident cases of COVID-19 and 2,696 cases among employees at 609 long-term care living facilities in 44 counties. There are 3,597 deaths related to COVID-19 in residents of nursing or personal homes.
The Department of Health estimates there have been 5,523 cases in health care workers.
Nearly 400,000 people have tested negative for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania and an estimated 52,600 have recovered.
There was no daily press briefing Tuesday by the health department.
