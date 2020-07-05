Cambria County added six COVID-19 positives over the weekend – including two Sunday – while neighboring Blair County has added five since Friday.
Three other counties across the region saw their totals stay unchanged this weekend: Somerset, Bedford and Indiana counties.
The totals were among 479 new cases reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health statewide on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 89,854.
This past week was the second straight with rising increases in Pennsylvania – a trend being seen across most of the nation after Pennsylvania previously saw a declining rate of growth in late May and much of June.
Cambria County's total increased from 77 cases to 96 over the past week – up 19 positives, or 25%.
Somerset County added just two cases over the past week to bring its total to 63, while Bedford added 8 cases to finish the week at 89 cases.
Indiana County added 12 cases and now sits at 114, while Blair County added 13 cases, to land at 84 cases – a 19% jump.
The Department of Health does not list county-by-county hospitalization numbers. But the state listed 589 COVID-19 patients as currently hospitalized for the disease and Department of Health statistics showed 1,071 of 5,055 – or a little more than one in five – of Pennsylvania hospitals' ventilators as currently in use.
Many states are reporting seeing a higher number of younger patients testing positive for the virus compared to two months ago.
Pennsylvania's COVID-19 death total was reported as 6,753 – up four from Saturday.
“As the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings this holiday weekend,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away and we are seeing cases rise, especially in Southwest Pennsylvania.”
