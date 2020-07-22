COVID-19 by the numbers

Pennsylvania had more than 103,000 cases and more than 7,000 deaths connected to the coronavirus outbreak as of Wednesday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

​• Negative tests: 968,081

• ​Positive tests: 103,396

• Deaths: 7,063

• Recovered: 75%

Southwestern counties:

• Cambria: 182 positives, 12,146 negatives (3 deaths)

• Somerset: 100 positives, 4,952 negatives (1 death)

• Bedford: 109 positives, 2,275 negatives (4 deaths)

• Blair: 159 positives, 8,473 negatives (1 death)

• Indiana: 185 positives, 4,704 negatives (6 deaths)

• Clearfield: 105 positives, 3,332 negatives (0 deaths)

• Westmoreland: 1,214 positives, 25,664 negatives (41 deaths)

• Allegheny: 6,670 positives, 92,768 negatives (214 deaths)

• Beaver: 1,046 positives, 9,678 negatives (82 deaths)

• Butler: 513 positives, 10,291 negatives (14 deaths)

• Centre: 299 positives, 7,101 negatives (9 deaths)

• Fayette: 288 positives, 7,582 negatives (4 deaths)

• Greene: 91 positives, 2,144 negatives (0 deaths)

• Washington: 603 positives, 12,718 negatives (10 deaths)

Hardest-hit counties:

• Philadelphia: 24,092 positives, 142,708 negatives (1,664 deaths)

• Montgomery: 9,282 positives, 77,200 negatives (839 deaths)

• Delaware: 8,003 positives, 50,707 negatives (675 deaths)

• Bucks: 6,513 positives, 49,390 negatives (573 deaths)

• Lancaster: 5,158 positives, 41,794 negatives (393 deaths)

• Berks: 4,889 positives, 25,687 negatives (362 deaths)

• Chester: 4,414 positives, 38,035 negatives (337 deaths)

• Lehigh: 4,600 positives, 33,308 negatives (334 deaths)

• Northampton: 3,669 positives, 31,294 negatives (288 deaths)

• Lackawanna: 1,823 positives, 15,912 negatives (212 deaths)

• Luzerne: 3,085 positives, 26,345 negatives (183 deaths)

• Dauphin: 2,466 positives, 23,443 negatives (152 deaths)

• Monroe: 1,534 positives, 13,873 negatives (120 deaths)

Estimated case counts by age group:

• Ages 0-9: 1,800.

• Ages 10-19: 4,800.

• Ages 20-29: 16,500.

• Ages 30-39: 15,700.

• Ages 40-49: 14,200.

• Ages 50-59: 16,500.

• Ages 60-69: 13,200.

• Ages 70-79: 8,600.

• Ages 80-89: 7,300.

• Ages 90-99: 4,400.

• Ages 100+: 229.

Estimated case counts by gender:

• Female: 57,000 cases.

• Male: 45,600 cases.

• Not reported: 791.

Estimated case counts by ethnicity:

• Black: 14,000 cases.

• White: 33,200 cases.

• Asian: 1,500 cases.

• Other: 973 cases.

• Not reported: 53,700 cases.

– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx