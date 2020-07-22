Counties across the region were each hit with at least one new COVID-19 cases, among 631 additional positive cases statewide, the Department of Health reported Wednesday.
The state also reported 25 new deaths, bringing the state totals to 103,396 cases and 7,063 deaths.
Wednesday's midday update did not include data from Philadelphia, as that data was not received by the department.
Blair County added 10 new cases, Cambria and Clearfield counties each added one; Somerset and Bedford counties each added three, Fayette County added 11, Indiana County had four and Westmoreland County added 21 new cases. One additional death in Westmoreland County was the only new death Wednesday for local counties.
“As the state has put in place new mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.
“Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”
