Bedford County added six COVID-19 cases Wednesday, marking the fifth straight day the county has seen new positives, even as the rest of the region has slowed.
That brings Bedford County's total to 59 cases, while others across the region saw their levels unchanged.
Bedford's caseload did not add to its long-term care home figures, which remain at one case, the state Department of Health said.
Statewide, Pennsylvania went a 12th straight day with new case totals falling below 500 – adding 335 cases, Department of Health figures show.
That occurred as the department recorded nearly 10,000 positive and negative tests – above its 8,500 tests-per-day goal but below the 19,000 daily total Harvard researchers recommend for the state.
Cambria County has remained at 61 cases since Saturday, while Blair County has remained at 55 over the past three days. Somerset County has remained at 41 cases since Sunday.
Indiana County's total remained at 95 cases, while Clearfield stayed at 57 total.
Further west, Fayette County added three new cases, putting it at 98 total. Westmoreland County added five, taking its total to 498.
Centre County's numbers were adjusted from 177 cases down to 172. No explanation was immediately provided. Centre had 171 cases on Monday and initially had a six-case jump.
Pennsylvania also reported 43 new deaths statewide. That figure is Pennsylvania's highest number since last week but average for June reports.
In terms of positive tests, Pennsylvania added 330 on Wednesday. That brings the statewide total of positives to 79,818 along with 6,319 total deaths.
According to state officials, 533,013 tests have come back negative.
