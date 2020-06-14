Bedford County added two COVID-19 cases Sunday while Cambria, Somerset and Indiana counties' totals all remained unchanged.
A few of the counties' weekly totals jumped by at least 25 percent over the past week.
Bedford County saw its small caseload grow from 39 cases to 48, over the past week – a 25-percent increase, Department of Health figures show.
To the north, Clearfield County, which added six cases Sunday, saw its cases grow from 39 to 55 – a 43-percent jump.
Totals increased by a much smaller margin elsewhere.
While Cambria County added four new cases over the past week to put its total at 61 cases, Indiana (93) and Somerset (40) counties added just two each, Department of Health figures show.
Blair County added five cases since June 7 to finish the week at 55 cases.
Across the state, Pennsylvania added 336 cases on Sunday to put its statewide caseload of confirmed and probable cases to 78,798.
Four new deaths were recorded.
Testing figures provided by the state show several area counties continue ramping up their testing.
Cambria County reported nearly 1,500 more tests over the past week to log a total of 5,407 combined positives and negatives compared to approximately, 3,900 a week earlier.
Somerset County reported more than 750 new tests over the past week.
In terms of positive cases elsewhere across the region, Westmoreland added three and Centre added two on Sunday.
