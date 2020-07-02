Cambria, Somerset and every bordering county had new COVID-19 cases among 832 additional cases across Pennsylvania, the Department of Health reported Thursday.
That's the most new cases since May 22, bringing the statewide total to 88,074 cases.
An additional 25 deaths were included in Thursday's report, which means there now have been 6,712 deaths in Pennsylvania attributed to COVID-19.
“Our latest data show that the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing across the state,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “The virus has not gone away. Each of us has a responsibility to continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently.
"Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”
The state health department said that as the holiday weekend approaches, it is essential that all Pennsylvanians take steps to protect themselves and those around them. Residents are encouraged to avoid large gatherings and to remember that mask-wearing is required in public settings and when around other people to prevent further spread of COVID-19.
Cambria County added two new cases and Somerset added one case in Thursday's report. In neighboring counties, Bedford had one new case, Blair had two, Centre had four, Clearfield had three, Fayette had 10, Indiana had one and Westmoreland had 36.
The health department estimates about 68,700 patients have recovered – 78% of cases.
There were no additional coronavirus deaths for local counties in Thursday's report.
County totals show 85 cases and three deaths in Cambria County, 62 cases and one death in Somerset County, 88 cases and four deaths in Bedford County, 74 cases and one death in Blair County, 211 cases and seven deaths in Centre County, 75 cases and no deaths in Clearfield County, 127 cases and four deaths in Fayette County, 112 cases and six deaths in Indiana County and 711 cases and 38 deaths in Westmoreland County.
“As we approach the Fourth of July holiday weekend and we see another spike in cases today in Pennsylvania, it’s critical that Pennsylvanians take the mandate to wear masks seriously,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “This virus is not gone and mask-wearing is a required mitigation effort that we know works to stop its spread.”
Recent cases have been traced to gatherings where people were not wearing masks, Wolf said in a press release.
“We have made such tremendous progress, let’s not let that progress go to waste, risking lives and livelihoods. We all must do one simple thing to stop the spread of COVID-19: Wear a mask, Pennsylvania.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.