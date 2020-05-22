Blair County has two additional COVID-19 cases among 866 additional positive cases reported Friday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
There have been an additional 114 deaths across Pennsylvania, bringing the state totals to 66,258 confirmed cases and 4,984 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.
There are several additions to the daily report.
For the first time, the health department is including an estimate of recovered patients. The estimate is determined by subtracting the number of reported deaths from the confirmed cases, allowing 30 days for recover, the website explains, adding the calculation is “similar to what is being done by several other states.”
The department estimates 57% of the confirmed positive cases have recovered, which is about 37,767 individuals.
Also new is a breakout of 1,607 “probable” cases, which include 481 “patients who have a positive serology (antibody) test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.” The other 1,126 probable cases represent those who reported symptoms and had high exposure to known COVID-19 patients.
The probable cases are added to 64,551 positive COVID-19 tests to determine the state total of 66,258 cases. Probable cases represent 2.4% of total cases.
Among local counties, there have been 55 total cases with two deaths in Cambria County, 37 cases and no deaths in Somerset County, 36 cases and two deaths in Bedford County and 46 cases with one death in Blair County.
There are 14,291 cases of COVID-19 in residents of nursing homes and personal care homes. Employees in the homes account for another 2,377 cases, for a total of 16,668 at 578 facilities in 44 counties. There have been 3,275 COVID-19 deaths in residents of the long-term care facilities.
An estimated 4,969 health care workers have been infected by the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
