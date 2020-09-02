Windber Area and Salisbury-Elk Lick school districts have reported positive COVID-19 cases among staff.
According to a letter posted on Windber's website, the district employee who tested positive works at the elementary school and the district was alerted to the case by an outside agency.
"District administration has been in contact with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and is receiving guidance through the PA Rapid Response Center," Superintendent Joseph Kimmel said in a release. "At this time, guidance does not recommend school closure."
Windber students will attend Thursday, although school will not be in session Friday due to a previously scheduled teacher technology day.
Deep cleaning protocols had already been implemented in all identified rooms and areas that could have been affected. Parents of students in those areas have been alerted to the situation, the release states.
"We will keep you updated should more information become available," Kimmel said. "In the interim, please monitor for symptoms and remember to notify your school building administrator and/or school nurse should your child test positive and/or be exposed to COVID-19 through family or friends."
Salisbury-Elk Lick School District was closed Wednesday after administrators said a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a call to parents Tuesday, the staff member was not present at school for the first two days of class and had no exposure to the students.
Superintendent Joseph Renzi said the district decided to close out of "an overabundance of caution" to make sure all of the steps were taken to ensure everyone's safety.
That included district custodial staff thoroughly cleaning the buildings.
After being made aware of the case, Salisbury-Elk Lick contacted the state departments of health and education to collaborate on the situation and was "finishing up things" Wednesday.
"At this time, we plan on opening Thursday," Renzi said.
Parents were expected to be updated Wednesday evening.
Salisbury-Elk Lick began instruction Monday and has implemented a five-day per week schedule for students with a virtual education option.
Increased cleaning measures are in place at the district as part of the health-and-safety plan.
Renzi said an additional custodian was hired and administrators ordered more machines to help with sanitizing.
"We clean both of our buildings thoroughly every day," he added.
Other mitigation efforts include suspension of use of communal areas such as the cafeteria and gymnasium, socially distanced classrooms and one-directional hallways.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.