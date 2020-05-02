Somerset County reported its first death of a COVID-19 patient, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced on Saturday.
There are 1,334 additional positive cases of COVID-19 bringing the statewide total to 48,305.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have COVID-19 cases. The department also reported 64 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 2,418.
Cambria County added one new case of COVID-19 bringing the total to 32, with 1,299 negatives and one person has died.
Bedford County reported no new cases. Bedford has 24 cases,214 negatives and one death.
Somerset County added three new cases, making the total 29, with 621 negatives and its first death. Blair County reported no new cases. It has 23 cases with 1,035 negatives and no deaths.
Indiana County reported no new cases of COVID-19. Indiana has 63 cases and 755 negatives. Four people have died from the virus.
Secretary of Heath Dr. Rachel Levine gave an update on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania during a virtual press conference on Saturday.
As the state prepares to relax social-distancing restrictions in 24 northcentral and northwestern counties on Friday, Levine said the decision to move counties from red to yellow was not regionally based.
"I believe the governor's and my communication have been extremely consistent," she said. "There is a county in the north central region that has not been able to go at this time because of the number of cases that they have.
"This was never going to be specifically about regions and the governor emphasized that," Levine said. "As we look at other areas and other counties that might be able to go from red to yellow, again we will be looking at counties and counties within regions."
But according to Gov. Tom Wolf's plan for reopening businesses, Cambria County remains part of the southwest region, which also includes hard-hit counties like Allegheny, Westmoreland and Beaver.
Cambria County Commissioner Tom Chernisky on Saturday continued to echo his frustration that the county is not being evaluated independently.
"I am disappointed in the decision that Cambria is not being opened up," he said. "We have advocated that Cambria County should stand alone independently on its own data and outcomes. I have called the governor's office several times and let them know that I disagree with their decision."
Levine addressed the reported concerns of barber shops, home-based salons, personal trainers and licensed massage therapists who believe they should remain open if they take necessary precautions.
"This is a virus that is transmitted by respiratory droplets through the air and on surfaces," she said. Even wearing a mask is no guarantee of staying safe.
"It's not 100% and if you're with someone in close contact for probably 10 minutes or more, then the virus can be transmitted," she said. "By definition, those professions provide services that do not allow for social distancing of six feet."
